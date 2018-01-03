'It was like a mini waterfall:' Burst pipe causes damage at MS library

Pipes burst at a North Mississippi library causing water to drip from the ceiling and destroying several computers.

Laura Crafton works as an assistant at the Walls Public Library, but she's never had a day like Tuesday in her twelve years there.

"I was ready to go take lunch, and I noticed a tap, tap, tap on the counter and I was like 'what's ticking?' All of a sudden the water just started pouring out of the ceiling." she said.

The arctic blast that kept the Mid-South below freezing for more than three days caused a pipe in the ceiling to burst, sending water gushing everywhere.

"It was a lot of water. It was like a mini waterfall," Crafton said.

It is a major problem for the only library in the town. The deluge did not soak any books, but it did damage several of the library's computers and all of its keyboards. It also left the floor soaked.

Crafton was afraid the flooding was going to cause even more damage.

"We were afraid we were going to lose the roof because we still had water that was dripping down," she said.

The roof survived, but the library is still working to get back to full strength. Workers there on Wednesday were fixing the damage mother nature helped cause.

Crafton said because of the flooding the county is looking into moving the pipe from the ceiling to along the side of the library.

She also said that the library probably won't reopen until Friday or Saturday, and those who still need to use a library should go to Horn Lake or Southaven.

