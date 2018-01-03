Officer shot in the line of duty returns home

Two police officers were shot in Dyer County on Monday morning, according to Dyer County Sheriff's Office.

Two police officers were shot in Dyer County on Monday morning, according to Dyer County Sheriff's Office.

Two police officers from Dyer County are recovering after being shot in the line of duty.

The Newbern Police Department officers were called to a club around 2 a.m. on New Year's Day as a party was wrapping up. The officers and one civilian were shot during the disturbance.

"This is something that took all of us by surprise," Nichole McKinney said.

McKinney's son, Cranston Fisk, is one of the police officers who was shot. She knows her son's recovery is nothing short of a miracle.

"I'd rather see my son lying there with two bullets in his leg than having to be going to pick out a coffin, any day," she said.

Fisk is now home with his family recovering from his injuries. He's getting ready to celebrate his daughter's first birthday.

"He's going to be on crutches but he's going to be there," McKinney said.

Cranston's family said he was born to serve.

"The night he laid in the hospital bed. He was asking the doctor when can I go back to work," McKinney said.

McKinney received a visitor sticker when she went to see her son in the hospital. It's a sticker that she now keeps behind her phone as a reminder that her son's time in the hospital was just temporary.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Meanwhile, City of Newbern set up a donation fund to help the injured officers death with medical expenses. Call Newbern City Hall at 731-627-3221 to donate.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.