Millington Municipal Schools closed Jan. 4 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Millington Municipal Schools closed Jan. 4

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Millington Municipal Schools Facebook) (Source: Millington Municipal Schools Facebook)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Millington Municipal Schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4 because of sub-freezing temperatures and heating issues that have affected multiple classrooms, according to their Facebook page.

They said that they expect to promptly resolve the issue.

WMC Action News 5 will keep you updated on any further school closings.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly