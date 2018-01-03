‘Do I not have authorization to come in:' Man fires multiple rounds into woman's condo

A Mid-South nursing student is lucky to be alive after random gunfire ripped through her bedroom.

Chelsea Delong, a nursing student, was asleep in her East Memphis condo on Quail Hollow Road on Tuesday at about 2 a.m.

"I woke up to a big boom and I thought my bed lamp had fallen,” Chelsea said.

She went back to bed and another noise made it clear what was happening.

"Immediately, I heard three more shots fired and then I heard glass break,” Chelsea said.

The shots came from outside the condo, a straight shot possibly from a balcony across the street.

Police received calls from several neighbors who heard the shots. Chelsea noticed a strange man outside who she said appeared to be drunk and tried to walk into her condo.

"He was like, ‘do I not have authorization to come in your place?’” Chelsea said.

Police told him to leave, and it alarmed one officer who warned Chelsea.

"’As a police officer, I don't get alarmed easily and he's creeping me out,’” the officer told Chelsea.

Chelsea didn't know the man, but she was not taking any chances. She moved out of the condo early Wednesday morning after spending the night at her boyfriend's mother's house.

She knows what she wants to happen to the person who shot into her condo.

"I would like for him to be arrested,” Chelsea said.

Chelsea was allowed to move out of her condo without any penalty and she moved into another one.

Police are still investigating. If you know who did the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

