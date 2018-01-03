Lights at Health Sciences Park haven't been on since statue removal

The lights at Health Sciences Park haven't been on since the removal of the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue.

WMC Action News 5 reached out to the City of Memphis, MLGW, and the park's new owner Memphis Greenspace, Inc. to find out who is in charge of keeping the lights.

For University of Tennessee Health Science Center students, the lack of lights is troublesome.

"Oh, most definitely it worries me," student Morgan Peterson said. "It's a long walk to my car at night especially with it getting dark so early."

An MLGW spokesperson said the park only has water service and does not have electricity.

"All the upkeep in both parks is the responsibility of Memphis Greenspace, Inc.," a city spokesperson said.

Prior to the sale of Health Sciences Park, UT Health was required through their lease agreement to maintain litter pick-up. grass mowing and trimming, and routine tree maintenance--all things that are now the responsibility of Memphis Greenspace.

WMC5 reached out to Memphis Greenspace to find out why the lights aren't on, and how they plan on funding maintenance moving forward.

The responded with the following statement:

"Memphis Greenspace, Inc. is in the process of due diligence with MLGW to transfer park utilities, including lighting. This is a step in our process for new ownership, and we appreciate the public's patience as well as MLGW's partnership."

We still do not have a clear answer as to when the lights at Health Sciences Park will be back on, or how Memphis Greenspace plans on funding future maintenance. We will continue to push for answers, and bring them to you.

