Ministry hands out burritos on bikes to people in need

Dozens of people have something warm to eat because of volunteers on bikes.

Urban Bicycle Ministry was hard at work Wednesday night, preparing their usual burritos then heading out on bikes to distribute them to whoever needs something to eat.

The organizer started the effort five years ago when a seminary class challenged him to help people through something he loved--riding bikes.

"It connects me to God a little bit more. I grew up, I'm a church going person and a Christian. It gives me the feeling that I've kinda found what God called me to do," Tommy Clark said.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.