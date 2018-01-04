SCSO investigating deadly shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

SCSO investigating deadly shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide from Wednesday night.

The shooting happened on Annadale Drive between E Holmes Road and Highland Oaks Drive.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition but later died.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

