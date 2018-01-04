It's cold, but don't leave your car unattended

Don't let the freezing temperatures tempt you.

While you may feel the need to keep warm before your car heats up, you should never leave your car unattended.

Police are seeing an increase in car thefts across the Shelby County as people escape the cold while their cars heat up.

While you might have to suffer in the cold a bit longer, you should always sit in your car while it warms up.

