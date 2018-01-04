Father gets 25 years without parole after baby fractures skull

A Memphis father will spend at least 25 years in prison after his baby son suffered a fractured skull.

Jason Doty, 46, was charged with aggravated child neglect in March 2015.

Officials said the 3-month-old suffered blunt force trauma to the head and retinal hemorrhages. Doctors said the injuries were consistent with child abuse.

Doty told police the boy fell off a changing table onto a hardwood floor, but doctors testified otherwise.

Doty was sentenced to 25 years in prison without parole for aggravated child neglect. He was sentenced to another four years for reckless aggravated assault.

