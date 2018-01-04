DejaVu restaurant closes its doors - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

DejaVu restaurant closes its doors

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Memphis Flyer) (Source: Memphis Flyer)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Downtown restaurant DejaVu is closed, according to Memphis Flyer

A sign was placed on the window of the building, reading "closed until further notice."

Chef Gary Williams said the Main Street location is closed for good. However, there is an effort to move the restaurant back into its former location on Florida Street.

