19-year-old shot, killed in Oxford

A Mid-South high school student is looking to enlist some strong prom help.More >>
A Mid-South high school student is looking to enlist some strong prom help.More >>
A North Memphis nightclub was forced to close.More >>
A North Memphis nightclub was forced to close.More >>
A 22-year-old is in jail after a 19-year-old was shot and killed in Oxford.More >>
A 22-year-old is in jail after a 19-year-old was shot and killed in Oxford.More >>
A Memphis father will spend at least 25 years in prison after his baby son suffered a fractured skull.More >>
A Memphis father will spend at least 25 years in prison after his baby son suffered a fractured skull.More >>
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland appointed Shirley Ford as the city's new chief financial officer.More >>
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland appointed Shirley Ford as the city's new chief financial officer.More >>
The family is filing a notice of claim against the Department of Education following the incident.More >>
The family is filing a notice of claim against the Department of Education following the incident.More >>
The 70-year-old deputy, who had served the department for half his life, was taken off life support Tuesday.More >>
The 70-year-old deputy, who had served the department for half his life, was taken off life support Tuesday.More >>
At least 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have fallen sick to E. coli outbreak linked to the salad ingredient, according to the CDC.More >>
At least 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have fallen sick to E. coli outbreak linked to the salad ingredient, according to the CDC.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.More >>
The bomb cyclone is whipping shores from North Carolina to the northern tip of Maine with blizzard conditions.More >>
The bomb cyclone is whipping shores from North Carolina to the northern tip of Maine with blizzard conditions.More >>
An unflattering new book paints Trump as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of the presidency and spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone to old friends.More >>
An unflattering new book paints Trump as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of the presidency and spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone to old friends.More >>
The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County remain closed after a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles, including five 18-wheelers.More >>
The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County remain closed after a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles, including five 18-wheelers.More >>
The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.More >>
The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.More >>
It is with great sadness that all of us here at WBRC mourn the passing of a dear member of our WBRC family.More >>
It is with great sadness that all of us here at WBRC mourn the passing of a dear member of our WBRC family.More >>
Country music legend Mickey Gilley was injured in a two-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on U.S. 59 in Corrigan Wednesday morning.More >>
Country music legend Mickey Gilley was injured in a two-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on U.S. 59 in Corrigan Wednesday morning.More >>