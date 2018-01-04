19-year-old shot, killed in Oxford

A 22-year-old is in jail after a 19-year-old was shot and killed in Oxford, Mississippi.

Police said Laquisha Marshall, 19, showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound in a private vehicle.

Marshall was later airlifted to Memphis where she died from her injuries.

Investigators said Jadarius Harmon, 22, shot Marshall in the back in Oxford on January 3.

Harmon has not been formally charged at this time.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.