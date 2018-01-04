Baby sloth on exhibit at Memphis Zoo

Memphis Zoo's baby sloth is now on exhibit!

Lua, a two-toed sloth, was born at Memphis Zoo in March.

Lua has been under zookeepers' care since then, as she's needed close care.

When Lua was born, zookeepers had to take her from her mother, Marilyn, because she did not produce enough milk.

In her mom's stead, Lua's been clinging to her stuffed elephant, slowly learning to grab branches and reach out.

Thursday marks the first time Lua has been on exhibit.

Lua will be hanging out at the Animals of the Night exhibit.

