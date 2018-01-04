Wild Bill's nightclub closes

A North Memphis nightclub was forced to close.

Wild Bill's located on Vollintine Avenue confirmed it is currently closed and does not not know when it will open again.

The club canceled its New Year's Eve party with a post on social media saying "Wild Bill's is no longer in business."

It's unclear at this time why the club closed.

Club owners sent a statement to WMC Action News 5 saying they were working to get the club reopened, "so please stay tuned."

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.