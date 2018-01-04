Trash heap an eyesore for complex residents

Trash is overflowing at a Memphis apartment complex.

Viewers sent in photos of the heaping pile at Lincoln on the Green Apartments near Winchester Road.

Two dumpsters are seen filled to the brim, with another pile of trash next to them.

Residents said they've had to suffer through trash piling up outside their homes for a week, and some of them said they're moving out.

"It was all over the place. This is not the first time I've seen it like that but this is the worst," said a resident who's lived there for six months and did not wish to be identified. She said the issue is the trash compactor keeps breaking.

"I just moved in here thinking this was a nice place to live, and I see this and I'm like 'OK, what did I move into,'" she said.

She's complained to management, concerned the trash could attract animals or make her sick.

WMC Action News 5's Brix Fowler tried to talk to the building's management, but they had no comment.

Resident Thomas Hubbard has lived at the complex for two years.

He claims this issue piles up every holiday season, and he said it stinks that he keeps having to deal with it.

"Because it's like right outside my front door and I'd rather walk out to something else than walk to trash on the floor," Hubbard said. Soon he will. In ten days, he's leaving the complex. "I'm going to probably move out. Because of this," he said.

