Shirley Ford appointed Memphis CFO

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland appointed Shirley Ford as the city's new chief financial officer.

Ford has served as the city's comptroller since 2014.

“I am honored and humbled by the confidence this administration has placed in me to effectively serve in this role,” Ford said. “I look forward to working with our mayor, the senior leadership team, and the City Council to continue working for all Memphians.”

Ford will replace Brian Collins, who left the position last month for a new job in Illinois.

Ford's approval must be approved by city council.

