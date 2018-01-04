$500K grant will build new homes for veterans

Five empty lots where blighted homes used to stand will be turned into new homes for military veterans.

United Housing, Inc will build the homes in different Memphis neighborhoods thanks to a $500,000 grant.

Once construction is finished, the homes will be rented to veterans who have recently completed treatment for substance abuse or are receiving treatment for physical disabilities.

