City holds groundbreaking for new Midtown apartments

The City of Memphis is breaking ground on a bold new project in the Midtown area.

City officials gathered Thursday afternoon for the official beginning of construction of new apartment buildings at the corner of Union Avenue and McLean Boulevard.

The site used to be a Holiday Inn but had been unused for years.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said this is just another example of the momentum the city has right now.

“Really gonna be a crown jewel on Union Avenue,” Strickland said. “The $11 billion of economic development going on in our city is really staggering.”

Strickland also said the apartments will help the city continue attracting young professionals to come work in the Bluff City.

