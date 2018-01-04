City holds groundbreaking for new Midtown apartments

Friday morning, a gas station off Elvis Presley Boulevard went through Powerball fever.More >>
Friday morning, a gas station off Elvis Presley Boulevard went through Powerball fever.More >>
Students in Shelby County Schools head back to class on Monday, but thanks to a new state law you'll have to change your cell phone habits when driving through a school zone.More >>
Students in Shelby County Schools head back to class on Monday, but thanks to a new state law you'll have to change your cell phone habits when driving through a school zone.More >>
Oak Court Mall is implementing a new policy that requires a parent or legal guardian to accompany anyone younger than 18.More >>
Oak Court Mall is implementing a new policy that requires a parent or legal guardian to accompany anyone younger than 18.More >>
A Germantown native and FedEx employee discovered the longest prime number known to man, according to GizModo.More >>
A Germantown native and FedEx employee discovered the longest prime number known to man, according to GizModo.More >>
Next week, preparations will get underway on the Tennessee Department of Transportation's new $54 million MemFix 4 project.More >>
Next week, preparations will get underway on the Tennessee Department of Transportation's new $54 million MemFix 4 project.More >>
The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.More >>
The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.More >>
The Justice Department is investigating the Clinton Foundation for ‘pay-to-play,’ according to multiple news outlets.More >>
The Justice Department is investigating the Clinton Foundation for ‘pay-to-play,’ according to multiple news outlets.More >>
The family thought the eagle had taken 8-pound Zoey as an alternative food source and assumed she was dead.More >>
The family thought the eagle had taken 8-pound Zoey as an alternative food source and assumed she was dead.More >>
The pictures show the dog in a Target shopping cart with great glee and joy as she rides down the aisle.More >>
The pictures show the dog in a Target shopping cart with great glee and joy as she rides down the aisle.More >>
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.More >>
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.More >>
Chesterfield Police are investigating after a girl was killed Thursday while sledding. It happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mistwood Forest.More >>
Chesterfield Police are investigating after a girl was killed Thursday while sledding. It happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mistwood Forest.More >>
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending an Obama-era policy to tread lightly on enforcing U.S. marijuana laws.More >>
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending an Obama-era policy to tread lightly on enforcing U.S. marijuana laws.More >>
After nearly two weeks and a Facebook post that likely reached millions of people across the country, a red suitcase found in Murrells Inlet on Christmas Day has been reunited with its owner.More >>
After nearly two weeks and a Facebook post that likely reached millions of people across the country, a red suitcase found in Murrells Inlet on Christmas Day has been reunited with its owner.More >>
The survivor of a horrific attack on December 27 recalls the night she was dragged 40 feet.More >>
The survivor of a horrific attack on December 27 recalls the night she was dragged 40 feet.More >>
Although a man of few words, a humorous photograph of a local resident with a case of beer on top of his frozen pool is speaking many.More >>
Although a man of few words, a humorous photograph of a local resident with a case of beer on top of his frozen pool is speaking many.More >>