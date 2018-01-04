Company explores locations beyond Frayser for new landfill

A Frayser landfill company is looking for new sites to expand.

For at least three years, Memphis Wrecking Company has been trying to get a 34-acre expansion near Whitney Achievement School approved.

After receiving negative feedback from the community, the company is now looking at five new sites located in Hickory Hill, Cordova, and Raleigh.

Dozens of people showed up to voice their opinion Thursday night about the possibility of a landfill going In Hickory Hill.

Without question, the majority of the people at the meeting said they do not want another landfill, not now, not ever.

"Hickory Hill has become the stepchild of Memphis," said one resident.

"There's gotta be a better way to get this done,” said another.

Representatives of the Memphis Wrecking Company said the company is looking to expand, but current plans to grow a landfill in Frayser are being opposed.

Hickory Hill residents learned at the meeting if the Frayser expansion is denied, the company is already looking at locations in Cordova, Raleigh, and a possible location South of Shelby Drive along Hickory Hill Road.

"Would allow them to just go buy the property and operate as they would with a state approval,” said Adrian Bond with Caissa Public Strategy.

Bond said the property in Hickory Hill is zoned as highly industrial and would allow for the company to buy it, without going in front of the land use control board.

But local community leaders and residents said they want to see the company look at land options outside of the city, in the county where fewer residents live.

"I've gotta be concerned, I've gotta be concerned about my neighbors’ kids, grandkids, and everybody else,” said resident Extra Porter.

"Then the community could support them in finding a location that is outside the city limits,” said Pastor Deandre Brown.

A hearing is scheduled on Jan. 9 at Memphis City Council to vote on a possible landfill location.

Community members made it clear that they will be there to once again voice their opposition.

