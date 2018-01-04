MPD: Homeowner kills home invader

A homeowner killed a man who broke into his home Thursday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.

MPD responded to a call about a shooting at a home on Jolson Avenue off Pendleton Street around 4 p.m.

Officers arrived and found one man dead from a gunshot wound.

The homeowner told police two men tried to break into his home. The homeowner fought with one of the intruders; that's when the suspect's gun went off, shooting and killing him.

The other suspect took off and has not been located.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.