Legal giant, public servant Lewis Donelson III dies at 100

A giant in the Mid-South legal community has passed away.

Memphis-based Baker-Donelson law firm announced the death of Lewis Donelson III. He was 100 years old.

He founded the firm back in 1954, which is now the 55th largest firm in the country with more than 750 attorneys and public policy advisors with offices in 10 states and Washington D.C.

Donelson served in former Governor Lamar Alexander's administration and is credited with helping grow the Republican party in the Memphis area. Alexander released the following statement on Donelson's passing:

“During his 100 years, Lewie Donelson was one of Tennessee’s most accomplished lawyers and finest public servants. He was my first appointee when I was elected governor because I knew that if someone of Lewie’s stature agreed to be the chief operating officer of state government that would attract other talented cabinet members. No other family’s thread runs more proudly through Tennessee’s history than Lewie’s -- from his ancestor John Donelson’s river trip to Nashville in 1779 to Andrew Jackson’s marriage to John’s daughter, Rachel, to Jackson’s founding of Memphis and then to Lewie’s life of distinguished public service. Lewie and his late wife Jan were close friends. Honey and I send our sympathy to members of the Donelson family.”

Donelson also served in numerous local roles, including on the original Memphis City Council, the board at St. Jude, and as chair of Regional Medical Center.

