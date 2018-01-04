Cold weather can harm your car too

The bitter cold can take a major toll on your car. Mechanics in our area are already seeing cold-related car problems.

If you're cold, your car is too. The frosty mornings and frigid nights have kept the crew at Midtown Autowerks busy.

"We've had them towed in all week long," Midtown Autowerks owner Shane Herbers said. "Dead batteries, belts popping off, water pumps going out."

The cold can be especially tough on batteries. Many drivers believe keeping their cars in a garage will keep their batteries from dying, but age plays a factor too.

Herbers also said car owners should keep an eye on the air pressure in their tires. As the temperature drops, the air pressure in your tires drops too.

Also keep a close eye on the color and level of the coolant in your vehicle.

"Some people never check that coolant level and the strength of it. You know you've got pipes busting in your house you got pipes busting in the engine of you car," Herbers said.

It's not too late to get your car winterized. Herbers suggests all drivers check their batteries, washer fluid, coolant, and tire pressure.

A quick check under the hood before the cold could save you from the headache of car trouble this winter.

