Will the Mid-South snow bubble ever burst?

If you have been thinking the Mid-South has gotten a raw deal with snow this winter, you would be right.
There have already been two snow events well south of us this winter and that includes several beach cities along the Gulf Coast and the east coast. And if you thought it never, ever snows in Florida, that theory was busted just as the recent east coast storm developed in the Atlantic.
The snowfall accumulation map above shows which areas across the U.S. have seen measurable snow.
Notice the big hole across the Mid-South with Memphis in the dead center.
You may think there is a big bubble over this region and something is causing it all to go around us.
Many long-time Memphians believe the bluffs along the Mississippi River act as a barrier or influence our weather patterns. There has never been research to support that theory and for now it seems those bluffs just aren’t big enough to impact weather in that way.
It really is just luck of the draw. That’s just how these weather systems lined up in the atmosphere.
Snow fans will just have to wait a little longer. But we still have a lot of winter left and our luck is bound to change eventually.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
Friday morning, a gas station off Elvis Presley Boulevard went through Powerball fever.More >>
Friday morning, a gas station off Elvis Presley Boulevard went through Powerball fever.More >>
Students in Shelby County Schools head back to class on Monday, but thanks to a new state law you'll have to change your cell phone habits when driving through a school zone.More >>
Students in Shelby County Schools head back to class on Monday, but thanks to a new state law you'll have to change your cell phone habits when driving through a school zone.More >>
Oak Court Mall is implementing a new policy that requires a parent or legal guardian to accompany anyone younger than 18.More >>
Oak Court Mall is implementing a new policy that requires a parent or legal guardian to accompany anyone younger than 18.More >>
A Germantown native and FedEx employee discovered the longest prime number known to man, according to GizModo.More >>
A Germantown native and FedEx employee discovered the longest prime number known to man, according to GizModo.More >>
Next week, preparations will get underway on the Tennessee Department of Transportation's new $54 million MemFix 4 project.More >>
Next week, preparations will get underway on the Tennessee Department of Transportation's new $54 million MemFix 4 project.More >>
The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.More >>
The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.More >>
The Justice Department is investigating the Clinton Foundation for ‘pay-to-play,’ according to multiple news outlets.More >>
The Justice Department is investigating the Clinton Foundation for ‘pay-to-play,’ according to multiple news outlets.More >>
The family thought the eagle had taken 8-pound Zoey as an alternative food source and assumed she was dead.More >>
The family thought the eagle had taken 8-pound Zoey as an alternative food source and assumed she was dead.More >>
The pictures show the dog in a Target shopping cart with great glee and joy as she rides down the aisle.More >>
The pictures show the dog in a Target shopping cart with great glee and joy as she rides down the aisle.More >>
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.More >>
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.More >>
Chesterfield Police are investigating after a girl was killed Thursday while sledding. It happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mistwood Forest.More >>
Chesterfield Police are investigating after a girl was killed Thursday while sledding. It happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mistwood Forest.More >>
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending an Obama-era policy to tread lightly on enforcing U.S. marijuana laws.More >>
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending an Obama-era policy to tread lightly on enforcing U.S. marijuana laws.More >>
After nearly two weeks and a Facebook post that likely reached millions of people across the country, a red suitcase found in Murrells Inlet on Christmas Day has been reunited with its owner.More >>
After nearly two weeks and a Facebook post that likely reached millions of people across the country, a red suitcase found in Murrells Inlet on Christmas Day has been reunited with its owner.More >>
The survivor of a horrific attack on December 27 recalls the night she was dragged 40 feet.More >>
The survivor of a horrific attack on December 27 recalls the night she was dragged 40 feet.More >>
Although a man of few words, a humorous photograph of a local resident with a case of beer on top of his frozen pool is speaking many.More >>
Although a man of few words, a humorous photograph of a local resident with a case of beer on top of his frozen pool is speaking many.More >>