Cardinals Caravan set for Jan. 1

It's that time of year. The Hot Stove League is about to heat up, and the Cardinals are flying south for the winter for the annual Cardinal Caravan at AutoZone Park.

Mark your Calender; this year's caravan is set for Friday, Jan. 12 in the Home Plate Club on the second level of the ballpark.

On the schedule to attend are several current Cards who spent time with the Triple-A affiliate Redbirds in Memphis--outfielder Tommy Pham, who finished 2017 with a .306 batting average, 23 home runs, 73 RBIs, 95 runs scored, and 25 stolen bases; Jose Martinez, who hit 14 homers with 46 RBIs; and pitcher Mike Mayers, who helped the Redbirds win the Pacific Coast League Championship before getting called up to the big club.

PCL and Minor League Manager of the Year Stubby Clapp of the Redbirds will be on hand along with Danny Cox and Cards broadcaster Mike Claiborne.

Gates open 5:30 p.m., and the event begins at 6:30.at AutoZone Park.

