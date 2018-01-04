Man robbed at gunpoint in his East Memphis driveway

Memphis Police Department is looking for two suspects after a man was robbed at gunpoint in his East Memphis garage.

The robbery happened on St. Andrews Fairway near the intersection of North Graham Street and North Goodlett Street.

"I think it's sad and it does make me a little worried," neighbor Karen Quigley said.

The victim works at Grinder, Taber, and Grinder contractors. An employee there reportedly saw a suspicious car outside the business just hours before the robbery.

Family outside the home Thursday did not want their faces shown, but said it's alarming.

"These things always shock you and you never think they're going to happen," a family member said.

Police said the victim returned home and parked in his garage. When he tried letting down the door, a man wearing a ski mask and holding a pistol asked him for all his money.

He took the victim's keys and made him lie face down on the ground as he went through his Chevrolet Tahoe.

Two suspects were seen running from the home.

"This is very unusual for the neighborhood," a neighbor said.

Quigley said she's happy to have dogs and a gated fence for protection. "I try to be aware of myself and my surroundings," she added.

A SkyCop camera near the home may help police make an arrest.

The victim was not hurt, and he and his family are still trying to understand why.

"Why anybody does anything anymore, I fail to understand it," a family member said.

