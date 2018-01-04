Men with an assault rifle rob people of Air Jordans - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Men with an assault rifle rob people of Air Jordans

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Wikimedia)
Suspect's vehicle (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two people said they were robbed at gunpoint just minutes after purchasing new Air Jordans.

The robberies happened last month outside City Gear on Winchester Road.

In both robberies, the victims said a group of three men with an assault rifle demanded their shoes and other belongings.

