'Somebody knows who fired that bullet:' Strickland asks for help finding 2-year-old's killer

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is calling on the community to help solve a cold case in the death of a two-year-old girl.

Seven months after Laylah Washington died when someone shot into her mother's car, Strickland said he's more determined than ever to find the baby's killer.

"Somebody knows who fired that bullet. Somebody knows and they need to call and tell us who that is because police can't solve every crime by themselves. We need an active community engaged with us that can make an anonymous tip. They don't have to say who they are," Strickland said.

The governor and Crime Stopper's rewards are up to $11,000. Call 901-528-CASH, if you know something.

