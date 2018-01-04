Oak Court Mall requires parent, legal guardian to accompany minors

Oak Court Mall is implementing a new policy that requires a parent or legal guardian to accompany anyone younger than 18.

The policy is in effect for the entire mall except for stores with exterior entrances.

It also includes the walkways and any corridor leading to Oak Court Mall’s common areas.

Additionally, unsupervised guests younger than 18 are not permitted to loiter in the mall parking lot or exterior common areas.

Security guards were carding people entering the mall Friday. WMC Action News 5's Arianna Poindexter is learning how the mall expects to enforce its policy and how long the policy will remain in place. She'll have a full report tonight at 5.

This comes more than a month after video surfaced of teens flashing guns inside the mall.

Oak Court Mall’s Parental Escort Policy is as follows:

The policy mandates that anyone under the age of 18 visiting Oak Court Mall must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian 21 years of age or older.

While in effect, youths under 18 must remain within the company of their adult escort, and under their supervision and control.

Proof of age will be required if the age of the youth and/or parent or legal guardian is not easily determined. Those whose age cannot be determined and who lack identification will be asked to the leave the property.

Visitors are responsible to carry acceptable proof of age such as a U.S. driver’s license, U.S. state-issued ID card, resident alien card, passport, U.S. military ID, Mexican Consulate ID and Canadian ID.

Security will begin monitoring those entering Oak Court Mall from open to close on Friday, January 5 through Sunday, January 7.

Unescorted youth will be asked to leave the property.

Individuals in violation of the policy or in violation of Oak Court Mall’s posted Code of Conduct who refuse to leave the mall when requested to do so by security officers may be prosecuted for trespassing.

Youth under 18 working in Oak Court Mall will be allowed to access without a parent or legal guardian. Proof of work status will be required and employees must go directly to the place of employment and must leave the mall at the conclusion of their work shift.

Parents or legal guardians are responsible for the actions of the escorted youth.

Any person violating Oak Court Mall’s posted Code of Conduct will be asked to leave the property.

If an escorted youth is banned from Oak Court Mall, the adult escort will also be banned for the same period.

Security personnel is responsible for enforcing this policy and the procedures.

Oak Court Mall’s Code of Conduct guidelines are posted at all mall entrances.

Mall officials said they will monitor entrances through the weekend, but it could be enforced at any time they deem necessary.

That means anyone coming to the mall must have identification to show their proof of age. Anyone without ID who refuses to leave could face trespassing charges.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.