Water issues plague Helena-West Helena; schools closed Friday

Helena-West Helena School District is closed for Friday, January 5.

The closing is related to a water outages after a water main broke in the city.

A boil water notice was issued for much of Helena-West Helena following the break, which causes most of the city's storage tanks to drain.

After further investigation, the city decided to shut off water tanks across town due to antiquated water valves not working.

Water tanks were shut off across the east side of town, with the west side experiencing reduced water pressure during repairs.

Mayor Jay Hollowell called the fix a "band aid" and said pressure is building. The boil water notice is still in effect.

The city is working on refilling the tanks, which is estimated to take between 30 and 40 hours.

City officials suggest limiting water usage until at least Saturday evening.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.