What to buy, avoid in January

January is here, and consumer experts have tips on what to buy to make the most of your money this month.

Televisions are a top item in January, just in time for next month's Super Bowl on WMC Action News 5.

Brent Shelton with DealCrunch.com said there are deals on big screen TVs as the game approaches.

"$200 to $400 savings on 5 inch and up--it just depends on the brand," Shelton said.

The marker is also flooded with video game consoles, so there are plenty of deals for gamers.

However, there are plenty of other electronics to hold off on.

Shelton said the deals for those will get better going into next month and Spring.

"I would hold off on electronics those kind of things: computers, laptops, tablets," Shelton said. "The sales are going to get a little bit better towards the end of February. I would also hold off on mobile phones."

If your new year's resolution is to lose weight, you can save money on items that will help you out.

"Expect 20-30 percent off of smart watches, fitness trackers, [and] 30-50 percent off fitness equipment," Shelton said. "Exercise gear, you also have vitamin supplements, beauty products, and with all of this cold going on it might be a good idea to stock up on cold medicine because you are going to get a lot of two-for-ones."

If you're looking to dress warm to brave the winter, now is a good time to purchase some heavier clothing.

"Those really heavy down coats, those parkas, those winter boots--those are the kind of items that see the better sales this year," Shelton said.

Other items like quality sheets, towels, and window treatments have big discounts in January.

