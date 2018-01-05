Crosstown brewery to open next month - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Crosstown brewery to open next month

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Facebook/Crosstown Brewing Company) (Source: Facebook/Crosstown Brewing Company)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A new brewery is set to open in Memphis next month.

Crosstown Brewing Company will open February 2.

The building will include a brewery and taproom located just west of Crosstown Concourse.

Crosstown Brewing has already announced two beer types that will be available at launch--Siren Blonde Ale and Traffic IPA.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly