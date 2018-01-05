A traffic nightmare is brewing for drivers along I-240

Next week, preparations will get underway on the Tennessee Department of Transportation's new $54 million MemFix 4 project.

TDOT crews will start setting barriers and switching traffic on interstate 240 eastbound under the Park Avenue bridge. Drivers can expect lane closures beginning Monday, January 8, 2018 from 9 p.m. through Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at 5 a.m.

Additional lane closures on interstate 240 eastbound will close the Poplar Avenue exit ramp on January 9, 2018 at 9 p.m. through Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 5 a.m., then crews will switch to westbound interstate 240 and close the 'on' ramp from Poplar Avenue eastbound and westbound.

This closure will start Wednesday night, January 10 at 9 p.m. through Thursday morning, January 11, at 5 a.m.

The final closure of the week begins Thursday, January 11 at 9 p.m. and runs until Friday, January 12 at 5 a.m., on interstate 240 eastbound and westbound. For westbound motorists, the exit ramp to Poplar Avenue eastbound and westbound will be closed. Also, interstate 240 westbound exit ramp to Poplar Avenue eastbound will be closed.

TDOT said, " ...closures along I-240 east and westbound between Quince and Walnut Grove will stay in place throughout the project. All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled to the following nights as needed."

For many motorists this project is bringing back the traffic nightmare that the interstate 40/240 (flyover) improvement project caused, but with a few differences:

The project is expected to take 9 to 12 weeks, not 2 to 3 years

Total weekend interstate closures will not start until the Summer of 2018

