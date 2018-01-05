MS furniture plant goes up in flames

A furniture plant in Pontotoc County, Mississippi, went up in flames Friday morning, according to WTVA.

American Furniture plant in Ecru caught fire sometime after 7 a.m.

Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said everyone was able to get out of the factory in time, and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

