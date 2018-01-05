Without own lottery, Mississippians cross border for Powerball shot

Friday morning, a gas station off Elvis Presley Boulevard went through Powerball fever.

Person after person lined up hoping to try their luck at the now-$570 million jackpot. Customers said they couldn't pass up the chance.

"I want to make the best bang for the buck," Rebecca Rogers said.

Many in line crossed state lines from Mississippi. Leon Sherard said it's been a tradition for more than a decade, since currently there's no way to buy a ticket in the Magnolia State.

"[They're] losing money. It's money coming out of Mississippi coming up here and going all across the country," said Sherard.

According to Mississippi Senator Philip Moran, that could change soon. He's filing the first lottery bill of the session.

Rogers said she's ready to see this cash stay in her home state.

"Bring more of everything, more jobs, more income, and so I'm all for pro Mississippi," said Rogers.

WMC Action News 5 investigators contacted Senator Moran's office to find the latest updates on the bill, but have not received a response yet.

