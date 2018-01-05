MEM preps for major modernization project

Changes are coming to Memphis International Airport.

Concourse B will see its final flights by the end of February. Then construction crews will take over and modernize the concourse.

With that part of the airport off-limits to travelers, airport officials have an in-depth plan in place to make the transition as seamless as possible.

"One of the advantages of having some of these vacant gates is that we are able to use A and C while we are transforming B into a modernized concourse," MEM spokesman Glen Thomas said.

Those vacant gates sped up the timeline for the project completion. While most of the work is being done behind walls, some of the changes are happening in plain sight. For example, travelers may have noticed new retail and restaurants open in concourse A and C.

"We know we are going to have more traffic on these two concourses, so we are adding and relocating some of our food options for them," Thomas said.

In July, Concourse B it will be demolished.

All Delta flights will be relocated to Concourse A, and Allegiant will fly out of Concourse C.

Through the entire construction process, the airport and all of its features will remain up and running--some of them just may be in a different place.

"The end result will be a concourse that has higher ceilings, more room to move, larger gate areas, and a lot more amenities for passengers. We think that it's something that will take our passengers and our airport into the future," Thomas said.

A future with modern designs, more efficiency, and amenities that should all be completed in early 2021.

