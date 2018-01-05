Man arrested following shooting at DeSoto County motel

A man who opened fire inside a DeSoto County hotel is behind bars, according to DeSoto County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrested Shaquille O'Neal Polk, 23, following a shooting at the Best Western Motel located on Bethel Road in Olive Branch.

Investigators who were in the area said they heard shots ring out near the hotel, so they went to the area to investigate.

Once there, they found several shooting victims and Polk holding a handgun.

Polk was arrested and charged with several counts of aggravated assault and other related charges. He's being held in jail without bond.

DeSoto County Sheriff's Office did not say how many people were shot, how serious their injuries were, or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.