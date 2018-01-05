Milk carton art contest awards $1K prize to Memphis elementary school

A Memphis elementary school won $1,000 in a milk carton art contest.

Idlewild Elementary School was one of a handful of schools selected as winners in this year's Made By Milk Carton Construction Contest created by Memphis-based Evergreen Packaging.

The contest is in its sixth year. It encourages students to express their creativity by building art using milk cartons.

Idlewild Elementary School used 1,200 milk cartons to create "Synchronized Swimming in a Pool of Milk."

The students' creation features three swimmers in a pool and the iconic Olympic rings.

The grand prize winner of this year's contest was Lillian Ruediger Elementary School from Tallahassee, Florida. The grand prize winner took home a $5,000 prize. (Grand prize project below.)



The contest recognized 14 winners, giving out prizes totaling near $20,000.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.