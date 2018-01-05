Playhouse executive producer steps down amid sexual misconduct accusations

A major figure in Memphis theater stepped down from his leadership position at Circuit Playhouse amid accusations of sexual misconduct.

Jackie Nichols, 70, founded The Circuit Playhouse in 1969 and spearheaded the creation of Playhouse on the Square. He's currently listed as an executive producer for Playhouse on the Square.

A social media post recently accused Nichols of sexual harassment. The social media post said the incidents happened several decades ago.

Nichols denies the accusations and does not currently face any criminal charges related to them.

Nichols voluntarily and temporarily stepped down from his board position at Circuit Playhouse. The board plans to hire an independent firm to investigate the allegations.

Playhouse on the Square released the following statement:

"The Executive Committee of Circuit Playhouse Inc. today announced that Executive Producer Jackie Nichols is taking a leave of absence pending an investigation of a sexual misconduct allegation against him, which he denies. This allegation is unrelated to the operations of Playhouse on the Square. Our board of directors takes this matter seriously and will appoint an independent investigator to investigate the allegation."

