U.S. Marshals arrest man in Memphis wanted for murder in MS

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Charles Alan Johnson (Source: U.S. Marshals) Charles Alan Johnson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task forces in Oxford and Memphis arrested an alleged murder suspect out of Mississippi. 

Charles Alan Johnson, also known as Blue, was wanted on a capital murder warrant out of Marshall County, Mississippi issued on Dec. 11, 2017.

Authorities found Johnson at a home near the intersection of Macon Road and Leawood Street in the attic. He was taken into custody without incident.

