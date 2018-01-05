U.S. Marshals arrest man in Memphis wanted for murder in MS

U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task forces in Oxford and Memphis arrested an alleged murder suspect out of Mississippi.

Charles Alan Johnson, also known as Blue, was wanted on a capital murder warrant out of Marshall County, Mississippi issued on Dec. 11, 2017.

Authorities found Johnson at a home near the intersection of Macon Road and Leawood Street in the attic. He was taken into custody without incident.

