City leaders urge residents to avoid Confederate statue protest

A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing man, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A costly mistake just feet from his own home left a Memphis man with no car and a fine from the city.More >>
A top pastor at High Point Church acknowledged that he had a sexual encounter with a high school student more than 20 years ago.More >>
Three people were killed in a crash in Southeast Shelby County, according to Earle Farrell of the Shelby County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Beloved Memphis celebrity chef Gina Neely allowed only WMC Action News 5’s cameras inside her exclusive premiere party for her new Bravo TV show.More >>
The boy's uncle said on Dec. 16, the boy's parents took the child to get a crown and filling. What happened next remains unclear.More >>
A local 14-year-old boy’s former teacher at Aynor Middle School is talking about her one-time pupil more than a week after the teen took his own life following alleged school bullying.More >>
One of the women who accused U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of improper sexual conduct has lost her home to a fire. Members of the Etowah County Arson Task Force say the fire that destroyed Tina Johnson's home Wednesday afternoon appears to be arson.More >>
The man who ran a woman off the road and raped her for several hours has been sentenced to over two centuries in prison.More >>
