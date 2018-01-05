5 Great Things: Ex-Grizz player helps hometown, teen seeks WWE prom-posal

A new year and there are plenty of new great things happening in the Mid-South. Here are this year's first 5 Great Things:

Frankie and Luellen Patrick celebrated 40 years of marriage on Christmas with their children's Cosby Show tribute to Ray Charles' "Night Time is the Right Time," and it went viral on the internet.

Former Memphis Grizzlies forward and native Memphian Jarnell Stokes is using his time recovering from a season-ending injury by hosting basketball camps and helping to transform abandoned buildings in Memphis into sustainable gardens, among other projects.

Food trucks with the Memphis Restaurant Association dished out dozens of meals at the Benjamin Hooks Library warming center for those taking shelter from the cold.

Emily Blank from Munford High School is hoping to enlist the help of WWE superstar John Cena through Twitter to give her special needs friend a big-time Cena, Warren G prom-posal he'll never forget.

Members of the Men's Morning Hug braved the cold to cheer on students at Freedom Preparatory Academy Elementary who returned to class after their winter break.

