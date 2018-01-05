'One of the worst I've ever seen': 3 people killed, 4 critically injured in fiery crash

Three people were killed in a crash in Southeast Shelby County, according to Earle Farrell of the Shelby County Sheriff's Department.

Three cars were involved in the crash, which happened near the intersection of East Shelby Drive and Richmond Hills Drive.

Farrell said four people are also in critical condition.

One car that was occupied by a woman and two adolescents crossed over the median traveling at a high speed and hit another car head-on. All three who were in the car that caused the crash died at the scene. They have not been identified.

Another car hit the initial car that caused the crash almost immediately after.

At least one vehicle caught on fire.

“It’s one of the worst I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been in news for almost 50 years and I’ve seen a lot. But this is, this is a bad accident,” Farrell said.

Investigators said the cause of the accident will be difficult to determine because of the condition of the bodies.

A neighbor said they don’t drive on this stretch of Shelby Drive to get home anymore because they believe it’s dangerous. There aren’t many streets lights out here and people drive too fast, she said.

