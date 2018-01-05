BitCoin ATMs arrive in Memphis

In recent weeks, we've been hearing a lot about BitCoins and the stock market boom of this digital form of money.

Now, it's a little closer to home.

You can now find four BitCoin ATMs in the city of Memphis, which means you can now buy BitCoins at these ATM machines.

"What this means for Memphians is there is yet another way to purchase cryptocurrency,” explained Amanda B. Johnson of DASH, Digital Cash. "You approach the ATM, let it scan the QR code on your phone's wallet and then feed it your dollars. It will then send you the amount of cryptocurrency you have purchased."

The four ATMs are located at:

967 Linden Ave

3167 Barron Ave

1369 Sycamore View Rd

2338 Appling Rd

For more on how this works, Johnson suggests you start by learning about the fundamentals of how cryptocurrency works in her video explaining a blockchain.

