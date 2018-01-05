2 charged with first-degree murder in July homicide - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

2 charged with first-degree murder in July homicide

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Eric Curry (L) and Nicholas Waugh (R) (Source: MPD) Eric Curry (L) and Nicholas Waugh (R) (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department arrested two men in connection with a July 31 homicide in Northeast Memphis.

Eric Curry, 34, and Nicholas Waugh, 30, were charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of robbery, first-degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping, especially aggravated kidnapping, and especially aggravated robbery. 

Police said the two are responsible for killing 60-year-old security guard Robert Glidden.

