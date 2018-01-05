Memphis native Gina Neely celebrates new show

Beloved Memphis celebrity chef Gina Neely allowed only WMC Action News 5’s cameras inside her exclusive premiere party for her new Bravo TV show.

The Memphis native sat with her closest friends inside the Orpheum Theatre on Friday night to chat about her upcoming show "To Rome for Love."

“To Rome for Love" airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on the Bravo network.

