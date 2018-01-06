City watch canceled, missing man located - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

City watch canceled, missing man located

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Nathan Wiles (Memphis Police Department) Nathan Wiles (Memphis Police Department)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A City Watch Alert was issued for a missing man, according to Memphis Police Department. 

Nathan Wiles, 23, was last seen walking away from his home Saturday morning

MPD said he was located around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

