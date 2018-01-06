Fatal crash shut down I-55 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Fatal crash shut down I-55

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Memphis Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash with fatalities Saturday morning. 

Two people died in the three-vehicle accident. The victims have not been identified. 

Police had to shut down I-55 northbound, and rerouted traffic to Shelby Drive. 

