FIRST ALERT: Rain moves in Sunday night

After a sunny and cold start to the weekend winds will begin to shift out of the south tonight, clouds will build, and temperatures will warm ahead of our low pressure system moving into the region on our Sunday.

We are looking at mostly cloudy skies for Sunday with afternoon highs warming into the upper 40s region wide. Rain chances look to move into the area after 3 p.m. on Sunday and then stick around for Monday.

Right now, the rain looks to linger into our back to work and school time, and not exit until Monday afternoon. While church is looking dry for those heading out Sunday, it is looking wet for those heading to school on Monday.

Rainfall amounts looks to be less than 1 inch across the Mid-South with most locations only seeing a half inch of rain or less. Once we move the rain out the big story becomes the warm up expected next week.

Afternoon highs will continue as we push into mid-to-late week next week. Highs will be back in the 50s by Tuesday and then 60s for both Wednesday and Thursday. The warmth wont last long, another cold front will push in Thursday bringing rain and then a cold blast for next weekend.

