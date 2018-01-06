3 people shot in southeast Memphis

Memphis Police Department responded to a triple shooting that originated near the intersection of Mt. Moriah Road and Pickering Drive.

Two shooting victims were found on Flowering Peach Drive near the intersection of Winchester Road and South Mendenhall Road.

The third victim was found near the intersection of Mt. Moriah Road and Mt. Moriah Terrace.

All three were taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.