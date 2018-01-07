Man shot, killed in Raleigh

A man was shot and killed in Raleigh Saturday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened on Yale Road near the intersection of Covington Pike around 10:13 p.m.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

