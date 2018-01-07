Man charged in crash that killed 1, injured 9

One person died and nine others were injured in a crash early Sunday morning, according to Earle Farrell of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

The accident happened at Macon Road and Whitten Road around 2:30 a.m.

Farrell said a white pickup rear-ended a Chevrolet Tahoe while both were traveling eastbound on Macon. The Tahoe overturned, and the pickup truck hit a tree and a telephone pole. A 23-year-old was killed in the accident.

The driver of the pickup, 24-year-old Donald Giamonco, was charged with eight counts of aggravated assault, vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and driving under the influence.

Speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash, Farrell said.

The victims have not been identified.

